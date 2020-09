163 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 5,443 PCR tests performed, data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal show.

A total of 11,760 patients have recovered from the virus until now, 145 of whom in the past 24 hours. 758 people are receiving medical treatment in hospitals, of whom 63 in intensive care units.

6 people have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, brining the death toll to 648 people.