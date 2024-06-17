Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has issued a decree and convenes the first session of the 50th National Assembly on June 19 at 9 a.m. That was announced by the press office of the head of state on Monday.

The newly elected MPs will take an oath and will have to elect a Speaker of the parliament.

The biggest political force in the new National Assembly is GERB-SDS with 68 MPs. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms is second with 47 MPs. PP-DB coalition has 39 MPs. The "Vazrazhdane" party is fourth with 38. BSP has 19 representatives in the National Assembly, ITN - 16 and "Velichie" party - 13.