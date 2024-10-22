Continuing his efforts to deepen international collaboration and promote the peaceful use of space, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson visited Bulgaria. The country has signed the Artemis Accords, a set of commonsense principles to commit to the peaceful exploration of space.

In Sofia Nelson met Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev and spoke to students at Sofia University. NASA Administrator highlighted the benefits science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education and their roles as members of the Artemis Generation.

It is possible Bulgarian astronaut to step on the moon, Nelson said during the meeting with Radev.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева