Saturday and Sunday will be sunny. At dawn will be quiet with conditions for light autumn fog with reduced visibility in the low parts of the country. Temperatures in the cold part of the day will be between 0 and 5 degrees with frost conditions, during the day - in the range of 11-16 degrees. All three days will have minimal clouds and friendly autumn sunshine. On Sunday, clouds will be dense in the extreme southern parts of the coast, where rain may fall in insignificant amounts.

Election week will be meteorologically calm. Mornings will be typically autumnal - with fog in the valleys, lowlands and along reservoirs and frost in areas where thermometers touch zero. Daytime temperatures will be between 11 and 16-17 degrees. Days will be mostly sunny with temporary increases in cloud.

Minor showers are more likely around the Black Sea in the second half of the period. No precipitation is expected around the day before elections and during the election day. Mornings will feature persistent fog in some low-lying areas of the country. Daytime temperatures will range between 12 and 17-18 degrees.