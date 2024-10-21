In the last days of October, the weather will keep its typical autumn character - cool mornings, often with fog, and sunny afternoons with temporary increases in clouds, almost without precipitation.

The first half of this week will be sunny. At dawn there will be conditions for reduced visibility in the valleys, in the lowlands and along some reservoirs. Temperatures in the early hours of Monday will be between 1 and 6-7 degrees, and 13 to 18 degrees in the afternoon. On Tuesday and Wednesday the timid warming will continue and temperatures will jump 2-3 degrees. Around midweek there will be warm spots across the country with highs around and just above 20 degrees.

On Thursday and Friday clouds will increase from the north with possible minor precipitation in the Danuv Plain and along the Black Sea coast. Over the weekend, there will be conditions for more persistent fog in the lowlands and again, rain is possible in parts of the coast. Daytime temperatures from Friday to Sunday - with slight fluctuations in the range of 14-19 degrees.

Literally at the very end of October a short dynamic period is emerging with a cold front passing through. October the 31st and November 1st and 2nd will be gloomier, with autumn rain showers that early forecasts position in western and northern Bulgaria. Cooler temperatures will follow with daytime temperatures in western and central areas of the country in the 5-10 degree range.

On the night of 26/27 October we traditionally return to winter time. We will have to move the hands of the clocks back an hour. This will increase the time for reflection before the parliamentary vote by one hour.