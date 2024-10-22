Sofia Airport closes the multi-storey car park at Terminal 2 due to reconstruction. The airport explained to NOVA that the facility will be closed from 25 November. Cars parked at the site will be able to be driven out through the exit in the next two weeks. If their owners do not move them, they will proceed to repatriation to penalty parking.

After the 25th of November visitors will be able to use the new open car parks. The airport noted that for any questions and additional information citizens can contact them at +359 2 937 2809 and e-mail: parking@sof-connect.com.

Редактор: Калина Петкова