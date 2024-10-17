Southeast Bulgaria is the most visited part of the country with 10.4 million overnight stays in 2023. They are 38.8% of all overnight stays in the country, according to new Eurostat data.

The Northeast region is next with 6.3 million overnight stays and 23.4% of the total. Both regions are dominated by foreign tourists, with the Northeast slightly more than the Southeast - 74.9 percent versus 63.5 percent.

The Southwest ranks third with 4.9 million overnight stays, or 18.4 percent of all overnight stays. The South Central had 3.7 million room nights. The Northwest and North Central each had 0.7 and 0.8 million room nights.

Редактор: Калина Петкова