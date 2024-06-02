Sunny weather will prevail on Monday before noon. Around and after noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop at first in western areas, later in the east. There will be brief showers, accompanied by thundershowers, in more places in the western half of the country. In western and north-central Bulgaria there will be conditions for significant showers, thunderstorms and hail.

Temperatures will remain high. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 30°C and 35°C, in Sofia - around 30°C.

Over the mountains before noon clouds will be broken, mostly high. Cloudy and cumulus clouds will develop around and after noon. In more places in the western half of the country there will be brief showers and thunderstorms, in some places - intense. Winds will be strong to gusty southwesterly in the higher and exposed parts. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1,200 meters will be about 24°C, at 2,000 meters - about 16°C.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea coast. In the afternoon there will be cumulus clouds, but the chance of precipitation is very small. Maximum temperatures will be 26°-30°C. The sea water temperature is 17°-23°C.