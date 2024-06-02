The extraordinary sitting of Bulgaria's National Assembly, convened for Sunday at the request of a group of MPs, did not take place due to lack of quorum. On the agenda was to be heard caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev about the Bulgarian position in the UN on the genocide in Srebrenica.



Also, MPs were supposed to discuss a draft decision to oblige the Minister of Health to take action and measures to conclude a collective labour agreement in the health sector and sanctions for non-payment of the wages of medical professionals provided for in it.

In the plenary were the caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev and the caretaker Health Minister Galya Kondeva.