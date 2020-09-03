Bulgaria's parliament accepted the resignation of Justice Minister Danail Kirilov and chose Desislava Ahladova for his successor.

Kirilov announced his intention to step down on August 26 following talks with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. So far Ahaldova was Deputy Minister of Justice. Immediately after the vote of the MPs ot Thursday she was sworn in.

Minutes later the new minister gave a briefing stating that one of her main priorities would be e-justice.