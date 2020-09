The leader of political party "VOLYA" and Deputy Speaker of the 44th Bulgarian National Assembly Veselin Mareshki was sentenced to 4 years in prison, the Varna Court of Appeal has judged.

Mareshki was charged with racketeering and extortion. The case dates back to 2014. Veselin Mareshki was also fined with EUR 4,000.

The conviction is not final and is subject to appeal.