On October 19 and 20 Bulgaria’s head of state Rumen Radev pays an official visit to Estonia at the invitation of Estonia’s President Kersti Kaljulaid. On the first day of his visit President Radev is to participate at the Three Seas summit in Tallinn where Bulgaria is to take over the rotating Presidency of the initiative from Estonia.

The Three Seas initiative was launched in 2015. It is a forum of twelve states in the European Union along the north-south axis from the Baltic Sea to the Adriatic Sea and the Black Sea in Central and Eastern Europe. The initiative aims to create an Intermarium-based regional dialogue on various topics.

The official reception of Bulgaria’s head of state Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva will take place on October 20. They will be welcomed by President Kersti Kaljulaid and her husband Georgi-Rene Maksimovski at an official ceremony in Tallinn.