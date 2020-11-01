"This year our society has come out of despondency and every free citizen has become an enlightener," President Rumen Radev said in a statement to the media on occasion of the Day of National Enlighteners.

The President pointed out that the way Bulgaria would look like tomorrow depends on our awakening.