Prime Minister Boyko Borissov had his second negative COVID-19 test result on Monday. He wrote on Facebook that in line with the health authorities' guidance, he can meet with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the Berlin Process Sofia Summit can be held on Tuesday.

Borissov and Zaev to host the Berlin Process Summit

Отрицателен съм за COVID-19. Това показа втори пореден тест. В съответствие със заповедите на здравните власти мога да... Posted by Бойко Борисов on Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Borissov was diagnosed with coronavirus on October 25, having self-isolated for a few days after being in contact with a positive case. He was treated at home and held online meetings with the cabinet.