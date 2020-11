3945 are the newly registered cases of coronavirusin Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. The PCR tests performed are 10,830, which means that the percentage of positive samples is high - nearly 37 percent.

There are 915 patients cured in the past 24 hours and 47 more people passed away.

More than 4400 patients are hospitalized across the country. 276 of them are in intensive care units.