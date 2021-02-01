130 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,962 tests were made.

1,449 infected patients have been registered as cured and 17 more lost the battle against the disease.

The active cases at the moment are 22,651. 2,886 patients are in hospitals across the country, 264 of them - in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours 105 people have been vaccinated, bringing their total number to 41,125, as 13,084 have already received two vaccine jabs.