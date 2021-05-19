457 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered for a day in Bulgaria. 3.3% of the 13,794 tests performed returned positive result, according to the Single Coronavirus Information Portal.

The highest number of newly infected people is in Sofia-city - 67. The district of Varna follows with 39, Plovdiv with 35 and Sofia district with 32. Not a single case has been registered in Razgrad district.

The decline in number of hospitalizations continues. There were 4,379 patients in hospital or 213 less than the previous day. 485 are in intensive care wards. There are a total of 30,483 registered coronavirus patients.

36 people with COVID-19 passed away in the past 24 hours. The number of recoveries reached 2,782.

26,071 doses of vaccine were administered in the past day and their total number reached 1,161,048. A total of 440,924 people have already completed the immunization cycle and have received 2 vaccine doses.