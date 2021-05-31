“There is no decision, as yet, regarding the flights from Russia to Bulgaria during the summer season, which is casting doubt on the tourists from Russia,” caretaker Minister of Tourism Stela Baltova commented for NOVA.

Ways to make entry into the country easier for tourists are being sought. “On our part we are considering free antigen testing at the border for certain countries, something that is difficult to organize. It means additional financial pressure on the budget,” Stela Baltova said.

She added that she supports the idea of dropping entry and exit testing for the Balkan countries, and dropping PCR tests for children under 12.

Stela Baltova stated further that the renegotiated prices for beach umbrellas and chaise longues, some of which will be free of charge, are to be made public on 1 June.