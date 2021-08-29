1,004 is the number of newly registered coronavirus cases in the country out of 17,001 tests performed in the past 24 hours, a positivity rate of 5.9%, Single Coronavirus Portal data show.

The highest number of new infections is in Sofia – 186, in Burgas – 136 and in Varna - 131.

3,369 patients are being treated in hospital, 297 of them in intensive care. 15 have died in the past day, and 77 have recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases is 28,245.

3,934 doses of vaccine were administered in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinations is 2,286,175. The number of people now fully vaccinated is 1,155,078.