The fifth unit of Bulgaria's only nuclear power plant at Kozloduy will be shut down for planned annual repairs and refueling with nuclear fuel on May 5. In accordance with the diversification program of the Kozloduy NPP, RWFA type cartridges manufactured by Westinghouse will be loaded into the unit's reactor, after receiving permission from the Nuclear Regulatory Agency.



The amount of new cartridges required for the first recharge was delivered to Kozloduy NPP on April 20.

A quarter of the cartridges in the reactor are replaced during each refueling during the annual planned repairs, thus the process of phased transition to the new nuclear fuel will last 4 years.



The sixth unit continues its work.

