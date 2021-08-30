The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 451,599, after 7,695 tests identified 451 new infections on Sunday. The test positivity rate now stands at 5.9 per cent.



The capital Sofia tops the list of new cases with 66 positive tests, followed by Varna Region with 64 cases and Burgas Region with 36.



The active cases are 28,512. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 3,451, including 298 in intensive care.



26 fatalities are reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,731.



With 2,540 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,288,715 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 1,156,729 who are fully vaccinated.