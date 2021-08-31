The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 453,689, after 32,070 tests identified 2,090 new infections on Monday. The test positivity rate now stands at 6.5 per cent, BTA reported.



Sofia Region tops the list of new cases with 347 positive tests, followed by Veliko Tarnovo and Stara Zagora with 127 cases each.



The active cases are 29,754. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 3,594, including 301 in intensive care.



Another 739 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 405,095.



With 109 fatalities reported, the death toll now adds up to 18,840.



With 10,412 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,299,118 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,163,504 people are fully vaccinated.