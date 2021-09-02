The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 457,487, after 24,836 tests identified 1,745 new infections on Wednesday. The test positivity rate now stands at 7.03 per cent, BTA reported.



Sofia tops the list of new cases with 246 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv with 225 cases and Varna with 163. The active cases are 32,192. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 3,872, including 332 in intensive care.

Another 580 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 406,345. Fifty-four fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,950.



With 12,050 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,324,643 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,180,497 people are fully vaccinated.