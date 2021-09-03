The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 459,051 after 25,799 tests identified

1,564 new infections on Thursday. The test positivity rate now stands at slightly over 6 per cent.



Sofia tops the list of new cases with 220 positive tests, followed by the regions of Varna with 167 cases and Plovdiv with 166.



Currently, the hospitalized patients number 3,985, including 333 in intensive care, BTA reported. Another 684 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 407,029.



Fifty-one fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 19,001.



With 12,050 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,324,643 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,180,497 people are fully vaccinated.

