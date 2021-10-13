Снимка: iStock
Атаката е извършена в град Конгсберг
Няколко души са убити и няколко са ранени при нападение с лък в Норвегия, съобщават от полицията.
#BREAKING— AEROSINT Division PSF (@PSFAERO) October 13, 2021
⚠️ Kongsberg, Norway:
A man has been arrested by police after shooting and killing multiple people with a bow and arrow. pic.twitter.com/hGIyDv5tqp
Властите не изключват версия за тероризъм.
❗BREAKING: In the city of Kongsberg in Norway: a man killed several people, injuring others with bow and arrows 🇳🇴— Fra 🇮🇹🗣️ (@FrancescComito) October 13, 2021
The suspect was arrested
- Euronews pic.twitter.com/vhU4CDbEtW
Заподозреният е задържан.
🇳🇴 — BREAKING: Several killed and injured in Kongsberg, Norway after a man shoots people with bow and arrow. The attacks occurred over a "large area." Attacker now in custody. Police have not ruled out a possible terrorist background.— Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) October 13, 2021
pic.twitter.com/SkEqKteBbg
Breaking: Multiple people dead after a bow and arrow attack in Kongsberg, Norway pic.twitter.com/gdusvLYU5M— pik tub (@Hakimelghazoua2) October 13, 2021
