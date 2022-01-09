Огромен пожар в жилищна сграда в Бронкс, Ню Йорк отне живота на 19 души. Сред жертвите има 9 деца, съобщават световни медии. Ранените са най-малко 63-ма.

Огромен пожар унищожи две градчета в Колорадо, 30 000 хиляди са евакуирани (ВИДЕО)

BREAKING: New York City mayor says Bronx fire "one of the worst" in city's history; at least 61 injured, "numerous" feared dead pic.twitter.com/eLhcNQbpsc — BNO News (@BNONews) January 9, 2022

Thirty-one people were seriously injured on Sunday morning as a five-alarm fire tore through a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx, officials said. https://t.co/DTts4Tk207 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 9, 2022

"30 от ранените са в тежко състояние. Според пожарникарите пламъците са избухнали на третия етаж и са достигнали до 19-ия етаж", информира NY1.

„Темата на NOVA”: Спасители в огъня (ВИДЕО)

🇺🇸 - 🔥 Plus de 30 personnes ont été blessées, dont 26 souffrant de « blessures mettant leur vie en danger » dans l'incendie d'un immeuble d'appartements en cours dans le #Bronx, New-York. pic.twitter.com/y5JU65djCA — ⓃⒺⓌⓈ—ⒾⓃⓉ·۰•●🌐 (@NewsInt_) January 9, 2022

Около 200 пожарникари са на мястото на инцидента.

Bronx *4th Alarm/10-77* Box 3162. 333 E 181st St off Tiebout Ave. Fire out the windows 19 story 150x75. People jumping from the upper floor windows pic.twitter.com/ieVwjojKyK — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) January 9, 2022

Breaking: At least 63 injured after building fire in Bronx, New York. pic.twitter.com/tWMb8TT42l — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) January 9, 2022