Огромен пожар в жилищна сграда в Бронкс, Ню Йорк отне живота на 19 души. Сред жертвите има 9 деца, съобщават световни медии.  Ранените са най-малко 63-ма.

"30 от ранените са в тежко състояние. Според пожарникарите пламъците са избухнали на третия етаж и са достигнали до 19-ия етаж", информира NY1.

Около 200 пожарникари са на мястото на инцидента.

