Повече от 220 пожарникари се борят с пожара тази сутрин

Противопожарни екипи продължават да се борят с пожар в националния парк "Саксонска Швейцария" в Източна Германия, след като стихията се разпространи, предаде ДПА.

Томас Кунц, говорител на регионалните власти, каза, че огнища на пожара са били открити и потушени снощи на отсрещния бряг на един от притоците на реката Елба, който пожарникарите се надяваха да бъде естествена преграда пред разпространяването на огъня.

Повече от 220 пожарникари се борят с пожара тази сутрин, като се очаква през деня да пристигнат подкрепления от други части на страната. Седем противопожарни хеликоптера вече участват в операцията по овладяване на пожара и през уикенда ще бъдат изпратени още два. Тогава ще бъде направена и оценка на сателитни снимки.

По информация от властите горят около 250 хектара гори.

Пожарът избухна миналия уикенд в националния парк "Бохемска Швейцария" в съседна Чехия, а в понеделник се разпространи и в "Саксонска Швейцария". От вторник в курортното градче Бад Шандау е в сила предупреждение за бедствено положение.

Новините на NOVA - вече в InstagramTwitterTelegram и Viber - последвайте ни. За още новини харесайте и страницата ни във Facebook.

 
Източник: БТА