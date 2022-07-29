Противопожарни екипи продължават да се борят с пожар в националния парк "Саксонска Швейцария" в Източна Германия, след като стихията се разпространи, предаде ДПА.

Томас Кунц, говорител на регионалните власти, каза, че огнища на пожара са били открити и потушени снощи на отсрещния бряг на един от притоците на реката Елба, който пожарникарите се надяваха да бъде естествена преграда пред разпространяването на огъня.

Повече от 220 пожарникари се борят с пожара тази сутрин, като се очаква през деня да пристигнат подкрепления от други части на страната. Седем противопожарни хеликоптера вече участват в операцията по овладяване на пожара и през уикенда ще бъдат изпратени още два. Тогава ще бъде направена и оценка на сателитни снимки.

A helicopter of the German Federal Police battles wildfires in the Saxon Switzerland National Park near Schmilka, Germany, Wednesday, July, 27, 2022. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)BERLIN—A large wildfire on the German-Czech border is spreading andhttps://t.co/vTBdHigHf8 pic.twitter.com/4MjVGgojej — Mike Izzo (@izzorv6) July 29, 2022

По информация от властите горят около 250 хектара гори.

"#Saxony: Our mission in the Saxon Switzerland national park continued today. Together with the authorities & organizations on site, attempts are still being made to contain the extensive wildfire, this is made more difficult above all by the difficult geographical conditions." https://t.co/rdUO5LtCol — Andy Scollick (@Andy_Scollick) July 28, 2022

Пожарът избухна миналия уикенд в националния парк "Бохемска Швейцария" в съседна Чехия, а в понеделник се разпространи и в "Саксонска Швейцария". От вторник в курортното градче Бад Шандау е в сила предупреждение за бедствено положение.

The fire in the region, called #BohemianSwitzerland on the #Czech side and the Saxon Switzerland national park on the #German side, started last weekend. It had seemed to be under control but spread again early Thursday



Read More: https://t.co/oFdW3fmnJF — MAJALLA (@the_majalla) July 28, 2022

There are already five major fires in the eastern German Saxon Switzerland Mountains national park. Authorities are worried a sixth could soon start. https://t.co/fMAOgdVNRM — dpa news agency (@dpa_intl) July 28, 2022

JUST IN: The fire started on the weekend in the Bohemian Switzerland region on the Czech side and the Saxon Switzerland national park on the German side appeared to be under control, but spread again early Thursday, according to the German news agency dpa @dpa_intl #wildfire pic.twitter.com/ZzAYN2gy12 — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) July 28, 2022

A forest fire in Germany's Saxon Switzerland national park was still burning on Wednesday morning. https://t.co/xerzzwu4Cm — ANews (@anews) July 27, 2022