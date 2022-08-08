The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) is unable to provide electronic services because the Agency’s website and servers have come under a cyrber attack, the BFSA said in a press release on Monday. The attack was detected on August 6, and the BFSA’s full range of functionalities and services are currently inaccessible.

Work is underway to restart the electronic services. The cyber attack does not affect the operation of Bulgarian border checkpoints, the BFSA specified.