A total of 44 illegal migrants have been detained in three police operations in Sofia on Friday.

21 persons were found hidden in a house, two of them were children.

The police stopped a van in the vicinity of Stochna Gara railway station transporting 14 men, allegedly Syrian citizens. The driver - a citizen of Georgia, was arrested.

In the course of the third operation nine people residing in the country illegally were found in an apartment in Sofia.