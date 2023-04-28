Bulgaria's caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev recommended to the MPs to think about how to reduce the budget deficit from 6.4% to 3%. The government held an extraordinary meeting on Friday with the task of adopting the draft state budget for 2023 and submitting it to the National Assembly.

Donev's comment was provoked by the words of the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Assen Vassilev that the draft budget with a deficit of 6.4% will be rejected in the first reading and the Ministry of Finance will have to submit a second budget with a 3% deficit.

"After our ideas for revenue measures were not adopted, it is responsible to present a budget developed according to the current legislation," Donev commented.