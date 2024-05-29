Nova Broadcasting Group has announced the appointment of Marta Evtimova as News and Current Affairs Chief Producer. She takes over the position effective as of today.

Marta Evtimova is a well-established professional with over 20 years of extensive television experience, 10 of which at NOVA. Over the last 3 years, she was responsible for the quality content and development of the current affairs programmes and special journalistic formats of the media as the Current Affairs Chief Producer.

"We are delighted to welcome Marta to her new role. She is an experienced and dedicated journalist with a significant contribution to NOVA's newsroom who upholds the principles of objectivity and equality. I am confident that she and the entire News and Current Affairs team will continue to validate journalistic standards while maintaining the media's leadership position," said Dirk Gerkens, CEO of Nova Broadcasting Group and Director of Programming, Production and Advertising Sales at United Media.

Prior to joining NOVA, Marta Evtimova's professional experience also includes positions as reporter, editor, editor-in-chief and executive producer at media and production companies. She graduated in Journalism and Political Science at the Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”.