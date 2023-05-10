Vice President Iliana Iotova presented Bulgarian identity documents to Hristijan Pendikov, the secretary of the "Tsar Boris III" association in Ohrid. At a ceremony at the Presidency on Wednesday Pendikov thenked the Bulgarian authorities and all the people who helped him.

He was attacked and beaten in January in connection with his activities in the association. The day after, he was transported from North Macedonia on a government Falcon plane for treatment in Bulgaria. He was admitted to the Military Medical Academy, where he was operated on for a broken jaw.

The court proceedings against Ilija Spaseski, Pendikov's alleged attacker, started at the beginning of April and will continue on 31 May.