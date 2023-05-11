GERB-SDS’ Prime Minister Designate Mariya Gabriel announced that "the first thing that the Minister of Justice in my cabinet will do is to submit to the Supreme Judicial Council a request for the dismissal of Ivan Geshev as prosecutor general due to damaging the judiciary’s reputation". Gabriel said that before the beginning of her meetings with representatives of some of the parliamentary groups - Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Bulgarian Socialist Party and There is Such a People party.

During the taks Gabriel presented a list of priorities - a plan for ending the political crisis and a forming a working government, normalization of the work of institutions, stabilizing public finances and adopting a budget for 2023, judicial reform, adopting key laws such as a mechanism for investigating the prosecutor general, reforming the anti-corruption commission, coping with inflation, entry into the Eurozone, making up for the two-year delay of operational programmes, improving security of people, entry into Schengen, improving road safety, etc.