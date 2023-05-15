EU Neighborhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi will visit Bulgaria on May 16 for the EU Meets the Balkans Forum, which this year is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the first EU enlargement, the European Commission said on Monday.

The conference will bring together EU leaders, foreign ministers, politicians, NGO representatives and young people to discuss the European integration of the Western Balkans and the challenges facing the EU and the region.

A recording of Varhelyi's speech at the forum will be broadcast in the afternoon on Europe by Satellite (EbS), the European Union's TV information service.

In Sofia, the Commissioner is scheduled to confer with President Rumen Radev and hold other bilateral meetings, the European Commission said.