The condition for mountain hiking in Bulgaria are good, the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) told BTA on Saturday. The weather is clear with moderate wind on the highest parts of the Balkan mountain range.

The Seven Rila Lakes chairlift, the Studenets chairlift in Pamporovo, the Yastrebets chairlift and the Sitnyakovo ropeway in Borovets, as well as Laleto 1 and 2 and the Vitosha chairlift are in operation.

Mountain rescuers advise hikers to be careful how they navigate the more difficult sections to avoid accidents.

In the last twenty-four hours the MRS helped a tourist with a broken leg in Dobrinishte.

The weather: Mostly sunny. Wind moderate east-northeasterly. Highs: 19 C at 1,200 metres above sea level, 12 C at 2,000 metres.