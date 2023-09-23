Co-chair of Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) Kiril Petkov told NOVA on Saturday that the government has a serious intention to fight for Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen in December. Petkov commented that after the adoption of the anti-corruption law, which splits the existing Counter-Corruption and Unlawfully Acquired Assets Forfeiture Commission into two, Bulgaria’s chances of changing the Netherlands' mind have increased. “We are talking about December at this point,” he said.

In his words, the issue now is with Austria. “I spent last week three hours with representatives of their parliament, I am leaving at the end of this week again, and Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov is going there in October,” Petkov added.

“We have shown that all that matters is results. At this moment we are achieving common priorities,” Petkov said in response to a question on whether a coalition agreement with GERB-UDF is on the way. “If we show more good results, for which we are sure that we have not betrayed an important priority, I think the stability of this government is getting stronger,” Petkov added. In his words, the ultimate point is to achieve the rule of law. He pointed out that the reform of the anti-corruption commission was an important step and the next big one would be the Constitution.