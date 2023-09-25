GERB-SDS nominated the journalist Anton Hekimyan as a candidate for Mayor of Sofia. He will also lead the party’s list of nominees for municipal councilors in the Sofia Municipal Council.

Hekimyan said that he is used to being in front of the camera for years and has nothing to hide.

"I have lived in Sofia for 20 years. I love this city. I have criticized, condemned actions that have taken place in the Sofia Municipality and I have taken a personal stance on every single case that has happened here. The capital should be an even more modern and green, open to investments,'' Hekimyan said.

He was born on May 22, 1984, in the town of Stara Zagora. On Saturday he left his job as a Director of News and Current Affairs at bTV.