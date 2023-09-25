Bulgarian Patriarch Neophite has appointed priests from Sofia to serve in the “St. Nicholas the Wonderworker”, also known as the Russian Church. That was announced by the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church said.

The temple has been closed few days ago after its three priests were expelled for spying for Russia.

Patriarch Neophite has informed Russian Patriarch Kirill of the appointments by letter. He also expects the Russian embassy in Bulgaria to assist in reopening the temple.