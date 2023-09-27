Bulgaria will send defective anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition for small automatic weapons to Ukraine, the National Assembly decided at a closed session on Wednesday. The provision of additional military aid to the invaded country is at the initiative of the GERB-SDS, PP-DB and MRF.

The decision was strongly opposed by the opposition parties Vazrazhdane, BSP and ITN.

The Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation reacted to the Bulgarian parliament's decision and urged Sofia not to hand over S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. "Bulgaria's handover to Ukraine of missiles for S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the combat zone will lead to an escalation of the conflict and to innocent human casualties," the service said in its statement.