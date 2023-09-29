The pre-election campaign for the local vote in Bulgaria has officially began. The Bulgarians are to elect mayors and municipal councillors in local government for the next four years.

The campaign will run until midnight on October 27.

In the case of a second round on the territory of a given municipality, district or town hall, the pre-election campaign begins immediately after the nomination of the candidates by the Municipal Election Commission and ends at 24 hours on the day before the pre-election day.

58 parties and 9 coalitions have registered in the Central Election Commission.

Just over 6 million and 48 thousand voters are eligible to vote. In the polling stations with more than 300 voters, in addition to paper ballots, voting will be done by machines.