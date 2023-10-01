The protesting miners and energy workers continue the blockades of the Trakia highway, the Sub-Balkan road and the Pass of the Republic for the third day. They are demanding a review of energy plans and development plans for coal mining regions. On Saturday, the protesters refused a meeting with Energy Minister Rumen Radev. The minister admitted that the government had made communication errors in presenting the plans.

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov then arranged a meeting in Sofia at 4 p.m. on Sunday with the leaders of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (KNSB) and Podkrepa, the two largest trade unions, as well as with the federations of miners and energy workers. The unions reacted immediately, saying they would not go to the talks with the prime minister, and demanded an emergency government meeting to discuss the controversial plans.