The European commission has confirmed it has received the revised Bulgarian recovery and resilience plan and will make a decision within two months. After that the member countries will have up to four weeks to approve the EC’s assessment.

Bulgaria is seeking an amendment affecting 17 investments included in the initial plan. The funding for some of these investments has been cut down – for example, those connected with the energy efficiency of public buildings, the national infrastructure for the storage of renewable electricity and the modernization of hospital facilities. Other investments – for the digital transformation of Bulgaria's national postal service provider Bulgarian Posts, for an intermodal transport terminal in Ruse and for the digitization of the administration, control and the effective use of water, have been removed.

After making an analysis, the European Commission will decide what activities to finance and how to help miners in Bulgaria.