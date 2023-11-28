The Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) reported on Facebook that the weather over the last few days has created conditions for possible avalanches above the Aleko hut and specifically on the ski slope Stenata (The Wall).

The MRS advises hikers to take Zelenata ski slope (the Green ski slope), as it follows a relatively safe winter route. They continue: "If you do find yourself on Stenata, avoid going under the ropes of the old cable cars and ski lifts, as these are the main 'holes' where avalanches fall".

Hikers are advised to call 112 in case of emergency.

The MRS told BTA on Tuesday morning that conditions in the mountains are bad for hiking due to a fresh snow cover of about 70 cm with deep drifts in places.