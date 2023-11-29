The Republic of Bulgaria has joined the declaration for tripling the share of nuclear power. The declaration underlines the important role of nuclear energy in achieving carbon neutrality and notes the results of the analysis of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which show that global nuclear capacity should be tripled between 2020 and 2050 in order to limit the increase in the Earth's average surface temperature to 1.5°C.

The Declaration is scheduled to be formally launched at a special event at the highest level with the participation of the Heads of State or Delegation of the signatory countries on 2 December 2023, within the COP 28 in Dubai.

Participants in the Declaration commit to take action at the national level to ensure that nuclear power plants are operated responsibly and in accordance with the highest standards of safety, sustainability, security and non-proliferation, and to mobilize investment in nuclear energy, including through innovative financing mechanisms. It also calls on international financial institutions to promote the inclusion of nuclear energy in the policies of their energy lending organisations.

The proposed declaration to triple the share of nuclear energy is in line with the energy policy of the Republic of Bulgaria and the active actions of the Bulgarian government for the construction of Units 7 and 8 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant.