European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni will pay a working visit to Bulgaria on Thursday and Friday to discuss with the Bulgarian authorities and interested parties the economic perspectives before the EU and Bulgaria on the eve of 2024, the European Commission said Wednesday.

On Thursday, Commissioner Gentiloni will confer with Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, Finance Minister Assen Vassilev, the chairs and deputy chairs of the relevant parliamentary committees. He will also attend a roundtable discussion with business representatives.

On Friday, Commissioner Gentiloni is scheduled to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel, Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev and members of the Council for Economic Analyses.