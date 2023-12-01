The European Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union, Mairead McGuinness, will pay a working visit to Bulgaria on December 4 and 5, the European Commission said on Friday.

Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov will meet with McGuinness on December 4. Finance Minister Assen Vassilev and Energy Minister Rumen Radev will attend the meeting, the Council of Ministers said.

The European Commission said McGuinness is also scheduled to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel and with MPs of the Budget and Finance Committee and the Committee on European Union Affairs, the Schengen Area and the Euro Area.

On December 5, McGuinness will visit the Kapitan Andreevo - Kapikule checkpoint on the Bulgarian-Turkish border. Later on she will meet with fintech representatives.