Patriarch Neophyte's health condition is improving, Emil Velinov, head of the Protocol Department at the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, told BTA on Saturday.
Due to lung disease, the head of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church was hospitalized at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia on Wednesday. In September 2022, Patriarch Neophyte was admitted to hospital with pneumonia.
