Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev has returned a law for discussion by the Parliament. The texts are about granting Ukraine old, reactivated personnel carriers.

According to the motives of the veto, the MPs were not sufficiently well acquainted with the specific parameters of the vehicles donated. That makes it impossible for them to judge objectively whether the armoured transport equipment is otiose.

According to the head of state the armoured vehicles being donated to Ukraine can be used for guarding the Bulgarian border and for rendering assistance in the event of accidents and disasters, including in areas which are difficult of access.

“The instances when the civil protection services are going to come up against such challenges will grow more and more frequent, and this calls for their consolidation, not their weakening,” the motives read.