"Lukoil has started reviewing its asset strategy in Bulgaria, and will analyse various options, including the sale of the business’’. That is said in a statement of the company released on Tuesday.

The measures have been taken because of the significant change in the operating conditions of the Lukoil Group companies in Bulgaria, the company also said.

According to it, ‘'various options will be analysed with the help of international consultants, including the sale of the business".

Lukoil owns an oil refinery in Burgas, 220 petrol stations and 9 oil depots in Bulgaria.