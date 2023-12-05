The Director of Sofia's "Pirogov" emergency hospital, Valentin Dimitrov, was dismissed, the Health Ministry’s announced on Tuesday. The new head of the hospital is Konstantin Dimov. He will occupy the post until a new competition is held.

Acccording to the press release of the Ministry Dimitrov was dismissed due to irregularities found in an audit report. It had found violations, including of the Public Procurement Act. The internal audit report was submitted to the Sofia City Prosecution Office and the Finance Minister Assen Vassilev with a request to commission a financial inspection by the Public Finance Inspection Agency.

Another motive for Dimitrov's dismissal was the tension after competitions for appointing heads of hospital departments, the Health Ministry also said.

"Pirogov" was established in 1951. It is one of the country's largest hospitals and a leader among the emergency medical services.